Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. praises running game in Super Bowl LVII

The victory tour continues for the Kansas City Chiefs as players and coaches appear on various forms of media. The usual offensive stars have spoken to the media since last Sunday, and now it was time for the team’s left tackle, Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown Jr. appeared Tuesday on “The Pat MacAfee Show” to talk about the team’s Super Bowl LVII win. He spoke on the strategy to thwart the Eagles’ pass rush with their running attack and praised the toughness of rookie running back Isiah Pacheco. He was proud of the team’s grit in sticking with the run and prouder of Pacheco’s passion for the game.

“Yeah, I mean, it just kind of was understood going into it, you know, we had to do something to kind of take away their pass rush,” said Brown Jr. “And you know, our coaches talked about it all week, making sure that we got a great run plan, executing the run plan, pounding them with the schemes that we had for the game, man. So, I feel like kind of once they put the game plan in. We didn’t know how much we were going to run the ball. We knew it was going to be involved in the type of runs. We had some downhill runs. But, man, when they started calling it, they started calling the runs, we start going to third quarter start happening. We start seeing the morale go down, and you know, the energy starts getting built up on our sideline and our defenses getting three and outs and Pat’s (Patrick Mahomes) coming in a huddle fired up, shit just starts clicking.”

Pacheco and his relentlessness led the Chiefs’ running attack in the second half. The Rutgers standout finished with 76 yards and a touchdown that started the second-half comeback inspiring Brown Jr. and his teammates along the way.

“Yeah, well, he’s a *expletive* dog,” said Brown Jr. “You said it best. I mean, he gets up so quickly defenders think he’s trying there he’s trying to fight them. Like, there’s been times where a linebacker is *expletive* tackling him, and he’s getting up so quick shit he thinks that ‘Ten’ is trying to fight him, you know, I mean, he’s just he’s full of energy super explosive. He’s like, you know, a dog man who loves the game; he loves contact with sometimes shit. You know he can run the space to the green grass, but he would rather try to run the safety over.”

Brown Jr. and the offensive line proved to be efficient in protecting Patrick Mahomes and deserve even more respect for their blocking in the run game, changing the complexion of Super Bowl LVII and resulting in a win for Kansas City.

