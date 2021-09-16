Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. seeking improvement as he faces his former team

When the Kansas City Chiefs acquired Orlando Brown Jr. in a trade with Baltimore this offseason, their offensive identity shifted drastically. Brown’s addition to an already overhauled offensive line was further proof of the Chiefs’ commitment to keeping their franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes protected in the passing game, after adding veteran left guard Joe Thuney to shore up the interior.

Dividends on their investment are expected to be paid rapidly, but a less than perfect performance against the Browns in Week 1 has tempered expectations among some of the Kansas City faithful. Though Mahomes was generally kept clean in the matchup, he took some hits that were less than ideal. It seems the highly-touted unit still has some development in store before they are truly the strength they were billed as in preseason.

For Brown’s part, he didn’t mince words when talking to reporters ahead of Wednesday’s practice about his performance.

“Flat out, man, I’ve got to play better,” Brown said. “I mean, I’m here to dominate no matter who I’m going against or whatever the circumstance is. You know, I’ve got to play better, and I will.”

Brown knows that anything less than exemplary performances could put the team’s entire season in jeopardy, as he protects Mahomes’ blind side, where the most punishing hits are likely to come from. He is still developing a working relationship with his quarterback that will lead to better protection in the coming weeks.

“Me and Pat [Patrick Mahomes] are always going to communicate, making sure me and him are on the same page, the offensive line is always on the same page and just making sure he’s as comfortable as possible in the heat of the moment,” He explained. “You know, as a quarterback, it can be tough when you’ve got people in your face or you’re having to throw off of different spots and all of those different things. Obviously, he’s more than capable of that, but that’s why I’m here. That’s why some of us are here, these new guys are here so he’s a lot more comfortable of just throwing off of one spot specifically, and we’re working on a ton of different things. We’re working and figuring things out, but like I said, I’ve just got to play better, flat out.”

Sunday’s game against Baltimore will be a great opportunity for Brown’s first breakout game in a Chiefs uniform, as he was born in the Charm City, and was drafted by the Ravens in 2018. He seemed particularly enthusiastic when asked about the feeling of playing in a place where he has so much personal history, but said the rush of the NFL game is more than enough stimulation for him on a weekly basis.

“(I’m) super excited, man,” Brown said. “Obviously, just period with it being in the NFL, but obviously with the circumstances being what it is, me growing up there and growing up around that franchise, I’m super excited to get out there and get back home.”

It’s not often that a player has so much pulled in their direction ahead of a Week 2 matchup, but Brown seems primed for a big game against his former team. With a great game in protection and paving the way for the ground game, Brown could become the anchor on a Chiefs’ offensive line that still has strides to make the team a championship contender.

