Chiefs LT Eric Fisher, RT Mitchell Schwartz to be activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Kansas City Chiefs will return both starting LT Eric Fisher and RT Mitchell Schwartz from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Chiefs VP of Communications Ted Crews announced ahead of Thursday’s media availability that both players are back.

The two starting tackles were first placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after being deemed high-risk close contacts to a positive test. Backup OT Martinas Rankin was also placed on the list, but he has not yet been activated. You can expect both of these moves to be made official later today when the NFL’s official transaction report is released.

While both players return to their active status on the 53-man roster, only one of the two players is tracking to play on “Sunday Night Football” against the Las Vegas Raiders. Fisher was back at practice on Thursday for the Chiefs, but Schwartz remains absent from practice with the same back injury that has caused him to miss nearly four full games this season. This injury is starting to become concerning as he’s now missed four full weeks including the bye week.

The good news, of course, is that Fisher should play in Week 11. That gives the Chiefs a much more comfortable situation as far as their tackle depth is concerned. The next thing to look for ahead of the matchup with the Raiders is the status of Mike Remmers, who was limited on Wednesday with a rib injury.

In addition to Fisher’s return to practice, BoPete Keyes was also back at practice after missing Wednesday with an illness.

The only new player absent from practice was RB Darrel Williams. He was absent with an illness according to Crews.

