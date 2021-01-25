Chiefs LT Eric Fisher to miss Super Bowl LV with torn Achilles

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid said the team feared a torn Achilles for starting LT Left Fisher following the AFC title game, now a new report confirms it.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Fisher suffered a torn Achilles and won’t have him available to play in Super Bowl LV. It’ll be a long road back for Fisher, who enters the final year of his contract in 2021.

This is a critical loss on a battle-tested yet ailing offensive line. Early in the season, the team was without RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and rookie OT Lucas Niang due to COVID-19 opt-outs. They lost LG Kelechi Osemele and RT Mitchell Schwartz to injuries throughout the season. They’ve dealt with some other bumps and bruises along the way to guys like C Austin Reiter and OT Mike Remmers.

As #Chiefs coach Andy Reid insinuated, LT Eric Fisher tore his Achilles last night and faces a long road of recovery, source said. KC heads to another Super Bowl, but it will do so without its standout O-lineman. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2021

Fisher’s importance to the Chiefs’ offensive line and success cannot be understated. He’s missed a total of nine games in 2019, all of their four losses that season came when Fisher didn’t play. They’re undoubtedly a better team when he plays.

When Fisher exited the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs shifted Mike Remmers to LT and Andre Wylie to RT. Remmers will likely fill in for Fisher down the stretch. He sort of becoming the super-utility offensive lineman for Kansas City, playing games RT, LG and now LT this season. Remmers has 866 career snaps at left tackle but hasn’t started a game at the position since 2016. In fact, his last start at left tackle was a 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 of the 2016 season.

