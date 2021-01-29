Chiefs rookie linebacker Willie Gay won’t be on the field for Super Bowl LV.

Gay tore his meniscus at practice on Thursday and had surgery immediately, according to Carrington Harrison of 610 Sports in Kansas City.

The Chiefs’ second-round draft pick in 2020, Gay played 25 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps and 55 percent of the Chiefs’ special teams snaps in the regular season. He hasn’t played at all in the postseason after suffering a sprained ankle in Week 17.

Gay started eight of the Chiefs’ 16 regular-season games.

Chiefs lose Willie Gay to knee injury at practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk