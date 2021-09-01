Chiefs lose CB BoPete Keyes to Colts, DE Tim Ward to Jets on waivers

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost a pair of players on waivers, including a preseason standout and former seventh-round draft pick.

According to the NFL’s official transaction report, CB BoPete Keyes and DE Tim Ward were both claimed on waivers. Ward was claimed by the New York Jets, who recently lost DE Carl Lawson for the season. Keyes was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts, who infamously have former Chiefs front-office executive Chris Ballard as their general manager.

Keyes was a former 2020 seventh-round draft pick, one that the Chiefs traded back into the draft to get.

Developing…