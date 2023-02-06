Chiefs look to provide 'familiar setting' ahead of Super Bowl LVII
NFL Media's James Palmer explains how the Kansas City Chiefs are working to provide a familiar setting for their team in the week ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero on Sunday to be their new defensive coordinator. The 42-year-old Evero was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator last season and was one of nine candidates to interview for the Panthers head coaching position before owner David Tepper hired Frank Reich. The Broncos ranked seventh in the league in total defense in 2022 under Evero and were 14th in points allowed.
With #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes still dealing with a high ankle sprain, Eric Bieniemy weighed in on how it could impact the playbook Super Bowl LVII.
Chiefs fans around world share love for team ahead of Super Bowl LVII
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a lot of respect for the #Eagles' defense, be it players, coaches or scheme.
The NFL unveiled its reimagined Pro Bowl Games over the weekend, culminating with Sunday's series of events and an NFC win over the AFC.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
Jalen Ramsey accidentally laid out Tyreek Hill at the goal line during the Pro Bowl 😅
Joe Montana believes Jimmy Garoppolo should be the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the AFC to a flag football win, ending his day with a 45-yard bomb to Bills receiver Stefon Diggs.
49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk revealed his initial reaction when he found out that Brock Purdy was the starting QB after Jimmy Garoppolo's injury.
Sitting on his couch, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk says he expects the Chiefs' passing game to expose the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Steve Young had some of the best passing games in Super Bowl history. Here are the records for completions, passing yards and touchdowns.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Brock Purdy's injury leads a list of key questions the 49ers have to answer this offseason:
What will the latest Coaches college basketball poll be on February 6th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
There’s a notable history with Carl Cheffers and the Chiefs. But this goes beyond that.
Amon-Ra St. Brown won the best catch competition and also scored a touchdown during Pro Bowl Games festivities
The Kyrie Irving trade saga came to a swift conclusion when the Nets agreed to trade him and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2029 first-round pick. It might be safe to assume that the Nets will aim ...
Alycia Parks secured a stunning upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Metropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title.
The Nets preferred the Mavericks' trade package over the Lakers could handle, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.