Chiefs look to provide 'familiar setting' ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero on Sunday to be their new defensive coordinator. The 42-year-old Evero was the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator last season and was one of nine candidates to interview for the Panthers head coaching position before owner David Tepper hired Frank Reich. The Broncos ranked seventh in the league in total defense in 2022 under Evero and were 14th in points allowed.