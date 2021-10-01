Defensive end Frank Clark missed last weekend’s Chiefs loss to the Chargers and his status for this Sunday’s game against the Eagles is going to remain uncertain into the weekend.

Clark was listed as questionable when the Chiefs issued their injury designations for this weekend. He has a hamstring injury and was a limited participant in practice all week.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward sat out last Sunday with a quad injury and practiced on a limited basis this week. He also drew a questionable tag.

His return would be welcome because the Chiefs are not going to have Rashad Fenton as he has been ruled out with a concussion.

Chiefs list Frank Clark as questionable to face Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk