Chiefs lineman gives insight on how KC duped 49ers into a false start on field-goal try

Many things didn’t go the San Francisco 49ers’ way Sunday in their 44-23 loss to the Chiefs, and coach Kyle Shanahan was asked afterward what was the most disappointing part of the game.

The 49ers were penalized 10 times for 80 yards, and that irked Shanahan.

“You know that’s a good team. You know they’re going to make some big plays, but I thought the most frustrating thing was the spots we hurt ourselves,” Shanahan told reporters. “In that first half, some of the false starts that we had on offense, lining up in the neutral zone on defense.

“For us to have that false start on the field goal, I was obviously so excited because they muffed the punt the next time, but for us to have a turnover there was a real big mistake. Ended up being alright when they missed that field goal.”

A false-start penalty on a field-goal is something that rarely happens in a game, but the Chiefs duped at least two 49ers linemen into moving. How’d they do it? By switching their feet and/or moving to the side in unison.

The 49ers were lined up for a 51-yard attempt but the penalty pushed them out of field-goal range. My favorite part of this video is 49ers kicker Robbie Gould immediately heading for the sideline as soon as the flag was thrown. He knew San Francisco had been pushed out of his range.

As Shanahan noted, the 49ers caught a break when Skyy Moore muffed the ensuing punt, but the Chiefs got the ball back on Joshua Williams’ interception at the goal line. The Chiefs then drove deep into 49ers territory but missed a field goal.

It was a crazy end to the half, and it all started with the penalty on the 49ers’ field-goal attempt that clearly irritated Shanahan.

Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders was among the players who faked out the 49ers. He retweeted Zack Eisen’s video and said the idea was the brainchild of special-teams coordinator Dave Toub, but Saunders added a twist.

Story continues

“This is Toubs play, but i invented the switch foot, lol started as a joke and ended up gettin us 5 free yards and them outta fg range,” Saunders wrote.

This is Toubs play, but i invented the switch foot, lol started as a joke and ended up gettin us 5 free yards and them outta fg range https://t.co/lo7M6NUbhu — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) October 25, 2022

It was a clever play.