Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay takes subtle shot at Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

It’s safe to say the Kansas City Chiefs are at a soft part of their schedule.

The Chiefs just pummeled the lowly Chicago Bears 41-10 in Week 3. In Week 4, the defending Super Bowl champions have a primetime Sunday night meeting against the Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets.

What was supposed to be a marquee matchup highlighted by two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Rodgers, has now been relegated to Mahomes and Zach Wilson due to Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury.

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked by Kansas City media what he’s seen on tape from a Wilson-led Jets offense. His response was rather unflattering for the second-year QB.

“That was a hard question. I can’t lie," Gay said, per KSHB. “A team that wants to run the ball.”

Question: "When you look on tape what are you seeing from Zach Wilson and the (Jets) offense?"#Chiefs Willie Gay: "A team that wants to run the ball..." pic.twitter.com/FDvyZVBzOL — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) September 27, 2023

The hits keep on coming for Wilson, literally and figuratively.

Gay’s comments come on the heels of former Jet and Hall of Famer quarterback Joe Namath saying this week that he’s “seen enough” of Wilson at quarterback. Then on Wednesday, rapper J. Cole posted a letter written by Colin Kaepernick to the Jets asking for a shot to play quarterback for the club and the team signed veteran journeyman Trevor Siemian to the QB room.

The Jets have lost two in a row since Wilson took over as starter. Wilson has 467 passing yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions and he has been sacked eight times entering Week 4. His 57.0 passer rating is the worst among NFL starting quarterbacks.

New York currently has the NFL’s last ranked offense and also has the league’s worst scoring offense.

The Jets might want to run the football with running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, but that probably won’t be enough to upset the heavily favored Chiefs.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chiefs' Willie Gay takes subtle shot at Jets' Zach Wilson