New Chiefs linebacker Ragland could fit into mix soon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Former Alabama standout Reggie Ragland reported to the Chiefs but was not on the practice field Tuesday, one day after the Buffalo Bills shipped the linebacker to Kansas City for a fourth-round draft pick.

Ragland was injured all of last season and had fallen out of favor in Buffalo, which is in the midst of switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense. The Chiefs play a 3-4 similar to what the Bills ran with Rex Ryan when they chose Ragland in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid would not say when he expects Ragland to make it on the field. The Chiefs play their preseason finale Thursday night against Tennessee.

Reid did say that kicker Cairo Santos, who has missed most of training camp with a groin injury, could try field goals against the Titans. But backup Sam Ficken would continue to handle kickoffs.

---

