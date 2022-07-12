Chiefs legend Will Shields named to 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Advisory Team

A former member of the Kansas City Chiefs will help advise the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2023.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Will Shields is one of eight named to the East-West Shrine Bowl Advisory Team for 2023. The group is comprised of former NFL executives (Amy Trask, Scot McCloughan, Greg Gabriel), players (Shields, Bucky Brooks, Mark May), plus an NFL draft-centric media member (Dane Brugler) and a premiere QB coach (Jordan Palmer). Here is a description of what this group will seek to accomplish in 2023:

“This exemplary group will advise the #ShrineBowl team on player and NFL personnel experience, creating opportunities in the industry, awareness on key initiatives, and on making it a best-in-class event!”

We’re excited to announce the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Advisory Team. This exemplary group will advise the #ShrineBowl team on player and NFL personnel experience, creating opportunities in the industry, awareness on key initiatives, and on making it a best-in-class event! pic.twitter.com/HTMde8thnP — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) July 11, 2022

Shields is a unique fit for this role because he knows exactly how impactful this particular All-Star game can be for a college football player. Shields played in the 1993 East-West Shrine Bowl, where the former University of Nebraska star received his most exposure with NFL teams. The only team that he had a meeting with at the game ended up being the team that drafted him and the team where he spent his entire illustrious NFL career.

The Chiefs selected Shields in the third round of the 1993 NFL draft and he’d go on to start 223 consecutive games for the team over the course of 14 NFL seasons. He was selected to 12 consecutive Pro Bowls, with seven career All-Pro honors and he was named to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade team. He was named Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2003 for his work with the “Will to Succeed” Foundation. In 2011, Shields was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. In 2012, he was inducted into the Chiefs’ Ring of Honor. In 2020, the Shrine Bowl selected Shields for their Hall of Fame.

