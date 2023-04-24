Chiefs legend Mitchell Schwartz hosting ‘KC Smoke Show’ at 2023 NFL draft

Former Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz will be helping introduce 2023 NFL draft goers to a quintessential element of the local culture in Kansas City.

The NFL announced on Monday that the Super Bowl LIV champion, Schwartz, will serve as host of “KC Smoke Show” at the draft. This special event will spotlight the local BBQ cuisine and pitmaster culture in Kansas City. It will feature a number of local favorites, such as Joe’s KC BBQ, Gates Bar-B-Q, Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque, CHEF J, Slap’s BBQ and more. The pitmasters for the respective restaurants will all get a chance to show off their BBQ prowess with a variety of cooking demonstrations, a BBQ competition, a rib-eating contest and more.

“KC Smoke Show” is set to take place on Saturday, April 29 (Day 3) beginning at 9:30 am on the North Lawn of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Throughout the 2023 NFL draft, there will be 20 local food and BBQ vendors with an on-site presence within NFL Draft Experience on the south side of the Museum and Memorial. The goal here is to give fans of all teams a chance to experience what the local KC cuisine has to offer.

Fans can now register for free access at NFL.com/DraftAccess. For the full list of participating vendors fans can visit NFL.com/Draft/Event-Info or download NFL OnePass at NFL.com/OnePass.

More NFL Draft!

Last 15 players selected at pick No. 95 in the NFL draft 2023 NFL mock draft: Early run on QBs in latest first-round projections Running back prospects for Chiefs in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire