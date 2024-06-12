Chiefs legend Jamaal Charles opens up about his mental health in post-football career

Many NFL stars’ playing careers don’t always transition smoothly once they leave the field. Kansas City Chiefs running back great Jamaal Charles was one of the best in the league during his career but is still trying to transition into life after the gridiron.

The Chiefs legend appeared as a guest on the Second Acts Podcast, to discuss his life after retiring from football and the challenges he’s endured along the way.

“I basically went into a dark side,” Charles said. “No one came forward to guide me through the transition to life after football. I went to work with investment people, and it didn’t go well. I started losing money, so I started becoming very depressed and suicidal. Still trying to find my way going through that situation and transition. It was hard for me because I didn’t know who to lean on or where the help was coming from.”

Charles was a two-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection during his tenure with the Chiefs. He still holds the franchise’s all-time rushing record as he retired as a team member on an honorary one-day contract in 2019.

“At that time, I had therapy, so there’s nothing wrong,” Charles said. “I talked to a therapist to talk about suicidal thoughts, talk about the hard times. At the time, I was still in therapy, and I still am today.”

The former star running back continues to be a proud ambassador for the team at events, providing positive energy to fans.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire