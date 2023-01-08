Chiefs legend Derrick Johnson congratulates Nick Bolton for breaking his record

Kansas City Chiefs LB Nick Bolton may have been snubbed from the Pro Bowl, but he certainly left his mark in the franchise record books this season.

With 16 total tackles against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, Bolton accumulated 180 total tackles during the 2022 NFL season. He climbed to the top of the franchise leaderboard for most tackles in a single season, besting legendary Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson’s previous franchise record of 179 tackles set during the 2011 NFL season.

Almost immediately following the conclusion of the game, Johnson sent out a tweet congratulating Bolton.

“Congrats (Nick Bolton) on breaking my single season record,” Johnson wrote. “I’ve been watching you all season long bro, not surprised at all. Love the way you stay alive to be apart of almost every play.”

The Week 18 win over the Raiders also marked Bolton’s 10th game this season with 10 or more tackles, another franchise best for a single season. His 13 career games with 10 or more total tackles are the third-most by a Chiefs linebacker in franchise history.

Bolton finished the 2022 NFL season with four tackles fewer than Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun, who finished the season with a league-leading 184 total tackles. Even with games left to be played, the closest player would need 20 total tackles to catch up to Bolton at second place this season.

