Chiefs have least salary cap space in NFL heading into Summer

The Kansas City Chiefs have the least salary cap space in the NFL heading into the Summer.

, Kansas City has $650,891 in remaining salary cap space. That number is good for the least amount of salary cap space in the National Football League.

It’s not quite as dire a situation as the $100 dollars in cap space the team had to navigate a few years back, but it’s hardly a good situation for the Chiefs. When you compare it against the $32 million in cap space the Chicago Bears have available, it certainly feels like the least in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of the current situation has to do with the dead money from Frank Clark’s contract. The Chiefs will actually be paying Clark more than the Denver Broncos will this season.

This projection includes the money earmarked for Chiefs rookie WR Rashee Rice, who signed his rookie deal last Thursday. The team now has all of their draft picks under contract.

Kansas City, of course, has some ways that they can create some salary-cap relief. A long-term extension with Chris Jones is one option, lowering his over $28 million salary cap hit for the 2023 NFL season, is the most likely of those moves. An extension for CB L’Jarius Sneed is another option, but that doesn’t seem quite so imminent as he’s dealing with a knee injury.

No matter what route they go, look for the team to figure out a way to create some salary cap space before training camp begins in July.

Advertisement

More News!

Chiefs Check-in: Joe Thuney discusses addition of LT Donovan Smith Joe Thuney adjusting to working alongside new Chiefs LT Donovan Smith Chiefs DT Chris Jones ends speculation over Super Bowl ring ceremony absence

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire