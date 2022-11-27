Chiefs lead Rams 13-3 at halftime

The Rams have held the Chiefs to one touchdown and a pair of field goals. But it’s still going to be an uphill battle for the defending Super Bowl champions, as Kansas City leads Los Angeles 13-3 at halftime.

The Chiefs opened the scoring midway through the first quarter, when quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce for a 39-yard touchdown. Kelce caught the ball in the middle of the field and rumbled his way for 20 yards after the catch for the score. It was his 12th receiving TD of the year.

Harrison Butker has since hit a pair of field goals, one from 27-yards out and another from 32. The Chiefs also had a touchdown called back due to an ineligible receiver downfield penalty.

Mahomes is 16-of-27 passing for 210 yards and has also rushed for 29 yards. Running back Isaiah Pacheco has six carries for 35 yards.

While the Chiefs have 16 first downs and are averaging 7.5 yards per play, the club is just 2-of-5 on third down.

Given that Los Angeles is playing third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins and top two receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are out due to injury, points are going to be hard to come by. Matt Gay hit a 47-yard field goal to start the second quarter.

But Perkins is just 2-of-5 passing for 16 yards, as the Rams had just five first downs in the half. Perkins has 38 yards on seven carries. Cam Akers has 32 yards on six carries.

One of Los Angeles’ first downs came from a fake punt, as Riley Dixon completed a pass to Jacob Harris for six yards and a first down. But Los Angeles had to take a timeout before the next play. And then Bryce Perkins was sacked for a 9-yard loss on first down. A few plays later, the Rams punted.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones recorded his 10th sack of the season in the first half. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, that was an important play, as it means Jones hit his $1.25 million incentive for the season.

Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed has been taken off the field to be evaluated for a concussion.

