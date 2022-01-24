Chiefs lead as Patrick Mahomes finds Tyreek Hill for 64-yard TD pass

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill needed a big play. They came up with an enormous one.

The Chiefs were trailing 29-26 in the final two minutes Sunday at Arrowhead in an AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills.

Time for Mahomes to get the ball to Hill. He did and speed thrills.

The Cheetah took off with the pass and 64 yards later he was in the end zone.

It was the second touchdown in 52 seconds after Josh Allen had connected with Gabriel Davis.

After the PAT, Kansas City led 33-29 in the final minute.