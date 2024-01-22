Chiefs take lead as Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce

It had been a while since Travis Kelce scored a touchdown. Eight games or so.

However, the great tight end somehow was lost by the Buffalo Bills secondary on Sunday in the second quarter and Patrick Mahomes found him for a touchdown.

After the PAT, the Kansas City Chiefs had a 13-10 lead deep in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.

The play was good for 22 yards.

It was the 15th postseason TD connection for Mahomes and Kelce, equaling the mark set by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Jason Kelce didn’t seem to be feeling the cold or much of anything else in Orchard Park, New York.

