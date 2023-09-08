Chiefs lead Lions 14-7 at halftime

Patrick Mahomes doesn't have Travis Kelce, so he's using everyone else available. His 12 completions have gone to eight different receivers.

The Chiefs quarterback threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to backup tight end Blake Bell with 34 seconds left in the first half, giving Kansas City a 14-7 lead.

The Chiefs scored on two of their four first-half possessions, going 75 yards in 13 plays and 92 yards in six plays. They had three plays over 25 yards in their final drive of the half.

Kansas City would have faced a fourth-and-one at the Detroit 48 but for a holding penalty on Chiefs offensive guard Trey Smith, which the Lions accepted. On third-and-17 from the Chiefs 36, Mahomes hit Marquez Valdes-Scantling for 34 yards, and two plays later, they were in the end zone.

Mahomes is 12-of-17 for 147 yards and two touchdowns, with his first going 1 yard to Rashee Rice. He is their leading rusher, too, with four carries for 27 yards.

The Lions scored the first touchdown on a 9-yard Amon-Ra St. Brown reception from Jared Goff. It came after Dan Campbell called for a fake punt at his own 17, and upback Jalen Reeves-Maybin took the direct snap and ran for 3 yards and a first down.

It was the eighth fake punt the Lions have attempted since Campbell took over in 2021, with seven picking up a first down.

The Lions threatened to go up in a 7-7 game in the second quarter, reaching the Kansas City 17, where they faced a third-and-10. Goff hit Marvin Jones, who went 3 yards before Trent McDuffie forced a fumble that was recovered by Bryan Cook.

Goff is 14-of-22 for 135 yards and a touchdown, with St. Brown catching four for 48 yards.

The Chiefs will receive the second half kickoff.