Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the Jets isn’t as lopsided as oddsmakers thought through the first half of play, but the Chiefs are still comfortably ahead of their visitors from the AFC East.

Patrick Mahomes threw touchdowns to Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill in the first quarter as the Chiefs opened up a 14-3 lead on the NFL’s only winless team. The Jets were able to sandwich a couple of field goals around a Kansas City punt, but the Chiefs were able to stretch their lead to 21-9 before the half came to an end.

Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce hooked up three times for 56 yards to move the ball into the red zone and then hooked up once more for a three-yard score. Mahomes ended the half 17-of-20 for 213 yards.

The Jets scored the first three times they got the ball, but all three scores were field goals as the Chiefs Defense tightened each time the ball reached their side of the field. Their final drive also resulted in a field goal try, but Sergio Castillo’s try was blocked by Armani Watts.

More field goals could keep the Chiefs from covering a 20-point spread, it’s unlikely to be a recipe for winning the game.

Chiefs lead Jets 21-9 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk