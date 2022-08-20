Chiefs lead the Commanders 14-7 at halftime

The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Washington Commanders 14-7 at halftime in the second preseason game for both teams.

The Commanders opened the game on offense, as rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. got the start in the backfield. Quarterback Carson Wentz found wide receiver Terry McLaurin for one big play before Tress Way punted.

Kansas City and quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the field and led the Chiefs on a 12-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jody Fortson.

The Commanders’ defense allowed the Chiefs to convert on all three third downs on the opening drive.

Washington’s offense couldn’t answer, as it could get little going on offense outside of Robinson, leading to another possession for the Chiefs and more trouble on third down for the Commanders.

Mahomes led the Chiefs on another scoring drive, this time finding Fortson again from seven yards out to give the Chiefs a 14-0 lead.

Wentz appeared to be gaining some momentum with completions to McLaurin and tight end Armani Rogers before a false start on third and 5 put Washington in a third and 10. On the next play, Wentz took a sack and Washington punted again.

Taylor Heinicke replaced Wentz on the next drive, spreading the ball around before eventually finding wide receiver Cam Sims for a touchdown to trim KC’s lead to 14-7.

Wentz ended the day by completing six of nine passes for 64 yards. Heinicke completed eight of 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown on his lone drive. Robinson rushed for 31 yards, while Antonio Gibson caught three passes for 37 yards in the first half.

McLaurin caught two passes for 27 yards, while Jahan Dotson and Sims each caught two passes for 23 yards.

Mahomes ended his day by completing 12 of 19 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

