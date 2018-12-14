Chiefs lead Chargers 14-7 at halftime

The Chargers have stopped the bleeding. Now, can they find a way to do what they couldn’t do in Week One?

Los Angeles trails Kansas City 14-7 at halftime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Chargers trailed 17-12 at halftime of the season opener before losing 38-28.

The Chargers lost an opportunity to draw closer Thursday night, at the Kansas City 11-yard line with 54 seconds remaining in the half, but Philip Rivers threw an interception in the end zone. Kendall Fuller picked Rivers on a pass intended for Tyrell Williams.

The Chargers, who had only 10 turnovers entering the game, had two in the first half. Rivers threw an interception on his first pass, with Steven Nelson getting the pick.

Rivers has completed 12 of 16 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Mike Williams has five catches for 71 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown.

Keenan Allen, who does not have a catch, injured his hip while nearly making a spectacular touchdown catch that would have tied the game. He has played only one snap since and the team lists him as questionable to return.

The Chiefs scored on their first two possessions, with Patrick Mahomes throwing touchdown passes of 5 yards to Demarcus Robinson and 11 yards to Darrel Williams. Kansas City punted on its two second-quarter possessions, though, and Mahomes got lucky Jahleel Addae dropped an interception.

Mahomes is 12-of-19 for 109 yards with two touchdowns.

Chiefs safety Eric Berry has a team-leading six tackles in his first game of 2018. Chris Jones has 2.5 sacks, the 10th consecutive game he has had at least one sack. The Chiefs have four sacks of Rivers.