Chiefs lead Bucs 14-3 after Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown run

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Bucs couldn’t get off the field on third down on the Chiefs’ second possession, allowing Kansas City to score another touchdown. Only 10:59 into the game, the Chiefs lead 14-3.

The Chiefs converted three third-down plays on their 12-play, 79-yard drive.

The first came on third-and-one when Patrick Mahomes had Carlton Davis wrapped around his legs when he threw a 4-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The second came on third-and-10 at their own 46 when Mahomes found Kelce for a 13-yard gain.

The third came on third-and-one at the Tampa Bay 32, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire burst up the middle for 20 yards.

The Chiefs scored on a direct snap out of the wildcat as Jerick McKinnon gave it to Edwards-Helaire for a 3-yard touchdown run.

Kelce is killing the Bucs with four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes is 7-of-9 for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Chiefs lead Bucs 14-3 after Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown run originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories