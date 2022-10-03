Chiefs lead Bucs 14-3 after Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown run

The Bucs couldn’t get off the field on third down on the Chiefs’ second possession, allowing Kansas City to score another touchdown. Only 10:59 into the game, the Chiefs lead 14-3.

The Chiefs converted three third-down plays on their 12-play, 79-yard drive.

The first came on third-and-one when Patrick Mahomes had Carlton Davis wrapped around his legs when he threw a 4-yard pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The second came on third-and-10 at their own 46 when Mahomes found Kelce for a 13-yard gain.

The third came on third-and-one at the Tampa Bay 32, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire burst up the middle for 20 yards.

The Chiefs scored on a direct snap out of the wildcat as Jerick McKinnon gave it to Edwards-Helaire for a 3-yard touchdown run.

Kelce is killing the Bucs with four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Mahomes is 7-of-9 for 55 yards and a touchdown.

