Chiefs lead Bengals 28-17 at halftime

It is the Ja'Marr Chase and Patrick Mahomes show in Cincinnati today.

The Chiefs lead the Bengals 28-17 at halftime in an entertaining game between AFC contenders.

Chase has caught five passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on 72- and 18-yard passes from Joe Burrow. Burrow is 15-of-21 for 193 yards.

But the Bengals are having a hard time keeping up with the Chiefs, who have 292 yards.

Mahomes is 17-of-22 for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Demarcus Robinson caught a 29-yard touchdown pass and Travis Kelce a 3-yarder.

Darrel Williams has two touchdown runs of 1 yard.

The Chiefs threatened to take an even bigger lead at halftime. In the waning seconds of the second quarter, Byron Pringle had an 89-yard kickoff return overturned by a holding penalty on Zayne Anderson.

Bengals left guard Quinton Spain was carted off shortly before the half. Spain was unable to put full weight on his leg and appeared in a lot of pain.

