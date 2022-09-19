Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. will not appeal four-game suspension

The four-game suspension for Kansas City Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. issued by the NFL on Monday will not be appealed per multiple reports.

As first reported by FanSided’s Matt Verderame, Gay Jr. will not be appealing the four-game suspension the NFL issued for a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension comes as the result of a January arrest for misdemeanor property damage. Gay Jr. has since resolved the case, which allowed the NFL to conduct its investigation and issue a suspension under the personal conduct policy.

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor confirmed the report, adding that the NFL said the four-game suspension is the final resolution on the matter. This seems to suggest that the length of this suspension was mutually agreed upon and that the NFL could have sought a longer suspension. Taylor also had an update on the timing of Gay Jr.’s return.

A quick update: There will not be an appeal from Willie Gay. The NFL said the 4-game suspension is the final resolution. Gay can return to the Chiefs' training facility on Oct. 3 & attend meetings ahead of his Oct. 23 return. https://t.co/CMl95NvJjm — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 19, 2022

Gay Jr. is not allowed in the training facility until Monday, Oct. 3, which is actually prior to the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Bills. He’ll be allowed to attend team meetings and practice in the week leading up to his return to the field against the 49ers in Week 7.

Now, the Chiefs must figure out how they’ll handle Gay Jr.’s absence for the next four weeks. It’ll be a challenge as he’s a gifted athlete with a unique skill set, but they’re quite deep at the linebacker position with players like Leo Chenal, Elijah Lee, Darius Harris and Jack Cochrane who can pick up the slack in his absence.

