Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. hints at potential departure from Kansas City in Twitter post

The Kansas City Chiefs may be without one of their top linebackers next season after veteran defender Willie Gay Jr. hinted at a potential departure from the team on Twitter.

Gay, who Kansas City selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, has been an impact player for the Chiefs when healthy and was an integral part of their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s looking like Ive probably played my last game in arrowhead😢. Damn im going to miss that place. Nothing like it❤️💛 lets go get this Ring to end it the right way🤞🏾 — Willie Gay Jr (@WillieGayJr) January 15, 2024

In a season where Kansas City’s defense has dominated opponents, some fans may question whether general manager Brett Veach seriously intends to let one of the unit’s brightest stars walk.

The potential departure of Chris Jones could also make waves for the Chiefs in the offseason. Kansas City’s championship roster for last season may be destined to split up in the next few months. If they do, coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will need to reinvent his squad to continue competing for Super Bowl titles in the coming years.

