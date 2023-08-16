Chiefs LB Nick Bolton took defense’s slow start in preseason opener personally

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense had issues against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and their first team got off to a particularly slow start. The combination of Derek Carr and Jameis Winston under center helped the Saints’ offense score seventeen unanswered points as the defense failed to get critical stops.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has prided himself on being viewed as a leader on the defense, and he wasn’t happy with the unit’s performance on Sunday. He spoke with reporters after Tuesday’s practice to share his thoughts on what needs to be better for the next game.

“I think just intensity focus level gotta be up to the roof,” He explained. “Guys [legs got] a little tired from training camp but [none] that really matters man. [We’ve] gotta go out there, got [a] chance to compete, got a chance to put good stuff on tape man, we [have] got to do that.

“Myself included, man. It starts with me I didn’t play as well as I needed to play. Can’t start the tempo of the game off bad… So again, we’ve got an opportunity to come up this week, man. That’s the good thing about football playing weekly. I got another chance, [an] opportunity to come out and execute the game plan.”

Bolton did have three tackles during his short stint on the field but continued to take responsibility for his teammates.

“I made the calls, and I make the checks for getting guys lined up energy being there so the whole nine,” said Bolton.”When we’re not lined up, not playing well, I [take] it kind of personal, so I know that I missed this opportunity we have; it will be a lot better.”

The defense had a few bright spots as the rookies made plays on the second and third teams to help lead the comeback. The constant questions regarding Chris Jones will be present until he returns or a dominant series for the first team in this Saturday’s preseason game.

