Chiefs LB Nick Bolton says team is ‘ready’ for rematch vs. Bengals

After the Kansas City Chiefs dropped a key game to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, few envisioned a rematch of the top teams in the playoffs.

Now just days prior to the AFC title game for all the marbles, the Chiefs are favored by a touchdown over a team they lost to during the regular season. Rookie linebacker Nick Bolton told reporters on Wednesday that Kansas City is primed and ready for the rematch.

After the first game between the two teams, Bolton expects the defense will need to put up an exceptional effort if the Chiefs are to get to their third-straight Super Bowl. Bolton spoke specifically about how the team had learned from the previous loss and looks to rebound with new knowledge to secure the win in an elimination game against such a capable opponent.

“It’s one of the biggest challenges that we’ve had playing this team,” Bolton said. “Quarterback’s playing outstanding, great under pressure, great getting out of the pocket. Three wide receivers, all of them do something a little bit special for the team. They’re all great pass catchers running after the catch, and also the running back, All-Pro running back. So, he’s good at making guys miss, jump cuts, cutbacks and bouncing off of blocks. He does it all, catching balls out of the backfield for them as well.”

The rookie is specifically dialed in on five key difference-makers on the Bengals’ offense. He knows he’ll have to match their mojo if the defense is to slow down Cincinnati.

“So, like I said, that’s five people on their offense for sure that come out and execute at a very high level,” Bolton continued. “Joe Mixon, Joe Burrow and the three wide receivers of course. That’s what we’re up for and we’re ready.”

Bolton’s confidence is admirable, but it’ll take more than words to defeat the upstart Bengals squad which might be the hottest team remaining in the entire playoff bracket. With Tyrann Mathieu’s presence on defense in limbo after he sustained a concussion in the effort against the Buffalo Bills, players like Bolton will need to step up and make their presence felt against an offense that lit them up earlier in the season.

Story continues

List