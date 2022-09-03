Chiefs LB Nick Bolton named to Peter Schrager’s 2022 breakout players list

.@_nickbolton2's rookie season numbers put him in rare air.@PSchrags: He's going to be even better in Year 2. I'm talking All-Pro-like stuff. The @Chiefs linebacker is No. 2 on Peter's 2022 Breakout Players list… pic.twitter.com/Hpatwtcye6 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 2, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs are expecting a lot out of Nick Bolton next season and so is NFL Network host Peter Schrager.

On Friday’s episode of “Good Morning Football”, Schrager named Bolton as his No. 2 breakout player for the 2022 NFL season. The second-year linebacker out of Missouri is expected to take over as the Chiefs’ starting MIKE linebacker this season. He’ll be wearing the green dot and getting the defense lined up on every single snap.

Here’s a bit of what Schrager had to say about Bolton:

“I think my favorite young linebacker in the league — and there are so many great ones — Chiefs LB Nick Bolton as my No. 2 player on this list. Nick Bolton came on real strong last year, but this year is the year I think he makes it like, ‘Whoa, Nick Bolton is one of the best LBs in the entire sport.’ Because that’s the league. A couple of years back when the Bucs won the Super Bowl, before the season I said, ‘Devin White’s my No. 1 breakout player.’ Everyone was like, ‘You picked a linebacker?’ This is what this guy brings, this was Melvin Ingram in that huge Saturday game that helped them get to the playoffs and secure the AFC West. (Nick Bolton) was the guy taking it back to the house. Nick Bolton does it all. Second round pick out of Missouri, but supremely talented. He can do it on the run. Look at that. Can we see that one again? That’s Derrick Henry and that’s Nick Bolton taking him right down. Rush game, but also in the pass game, he’s really good in coverage. He makes plays and he’s always Johnny on the spot. It was his first season last year. I think Nick Bolton is going to come out and we’re going to start talking about this Chiefs defense in a way.”

Schrager also noted Bolton’s incredible production as a rookie. As a player that wasn’t a full-time starter, Bolton became the first rookie since 2018 to record 100+ tackles and 10 tackles for loss in a single season. The last player to do it was Colts LB Shaquille (Darius) Leonard. Pretty impressive company to be in.

The only player to come ahead of Bolton on Schrager’s list is Broncos RB Javonte Williams. Minnesota Vikings OT Christian Darrisaw came in at No. 3.

