Chiefs LB Nick Bolton embracing leadership role on Kansas City’s young defense

The Kansas City Chiefs defense hasn’t received the same praise as the team’s offense over the past few seasons. Most casual observers usually view them as the lesser of two units without those realizing the defensive improvement that has taken place over the last few seasons.

The Chiefs’ top playmakers on defense include All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones and rising linebacker Nick Bolton, the latter of whom has been vocal about a perceived lack of respect for the unit, and has vowed to play with a chip on his shoulder.

Bolton is entering his third season, and despite his youth has emerged as a key leader in the middle of Kansas City’s defense. He spoke to reporters after practice on Sunday about his place in coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system and the odd feeling of being viewed as a salty veteran at such a young age.

“I definitely want to be the best person I can be to help our team win. From a leadership role, man, [I’ll do] whatever the guys need me to do.” Bolton explained. “That’s kind of what I’m here for. I [will] be helping them learn, [the] young guys coming in, just to give them the opportunity to learn the scheme, how fast they can learn it kind of helps us out helps us be better man. So that’s just kind of my role here. Again, I’m just trying to make myself the best person I can be and especially helping the guys around me.”

Bolton finished amongst the NFL leaders on tackles last season but was shockingly left off the Pro Bowl roster. He has experienced so much in such a short time that rookies view him as an elder statesman in the team’s linebacking corps.

“Yeah, it’s kind of crazy; a lot of young guys don’t believe I’m 23 years old, man. I tell them I’m 23, and they look at me like I’m crazy. Well, I found out one of the young DBs may call and say, ‘Yes, sir’ My man, I’m 23 years old. Man, you’re probably older than me,” Bolton joked. “But again, those guys have bought in and invested. You can tell I watched the rookie training camp they had before we got here, and you can see those guys. They’ve been learning. They picked up where we left off at OTAs, and I’m proud of them for that.”

Bolton’s maturity in understanding he’s an essential voice in the locker room should help solidify things in camp while the Chris Jones situation unfolds.

