Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill injured vs. Packers on ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Kansas City Chiefs may be without linebacker Drue Tranquill after he sustained an injury early in the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Green Bay moved the ball efficiently on its first drive and after a run on the game’s seventh play from scrimmage, Tranquill took a knee to the head from Packers running back A.J. Dillon and was unable to immediately leave the field under his own power.

Drue Tranquill is out of the injury tent and on his way to locker room — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) December 4, 2023

The loss of Tranquill would be a huge development for Kansas City’s defense, which is already without star linebacker Nick Bolton, one of the unit’s leaders.

The extent of Tranquill’s injury is unclear, but Jack Cochrane was called on in his absence to fill the gap in the middle of the Chiefs defense.

Expect Kansas City’s injuries at the linebacker position to make an outsized impact on its hopes to compete for the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire