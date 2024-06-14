Chiefs’ latest Super Bowl rings come with an unfortunate error

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs had their most recent ring ceremony — a just reward for winning Super Bowl LVIII, and their third Super Bowl win in the last five seasons. The ceremony was great, and the rings are singularly impressive — they include a depiction of of the “Tom and Jerry” play that won the game in overtime.

But if you look at the ring a bit more closely, there’s an unfortunate typo. The ring has the final scores of all the Chiefs’ playoff wins, and the playoff seeds their opponents had. The Miami Dolphins, who lost 26-7 to Kansas City in the wild card round, are shown as the AFC’s seventh seed, which they were not. They were the AFC’s sixth seed, and the Pittsburgh Steelers were the seventh seed.

Is it too late for a massive trip to the jewelers for a series of corrections?

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire