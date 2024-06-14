Chiefs' latest ring might have a typo

We suddenly feel a little bit better about our periodic typographical errors.

The Chiefs' new Super Bowl ring — the symbol of pro football excellence — quite possibly contains one.

As spotted by Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report and as confirmed with our own eyes on the graphic posted by the team’s official website, there's a mistake on the new piece of jewelry.

An inner graphic showing the team's run to the Super Bowl includes the opponents and their seeds. The purpose apparently was to point out that the Chiefs took down both No. 1 seeds en route to winning the championship. If so, the Chiefs undersold their first-round win.

The ring lists the Dolphins as the No. 7 seed. They were not. They were the No. 6 seed. The Steelers were the seventh seed, and they faced the second-seeded Bills in Buffalo in the opening round of the playoffs.

It might just be a typo in the graphic. It also could be something that showed up on every one of the ridiculously ornate and undoubtedly expensive rings.

For our periodic typos, the fix (if we bother to make it) is easy. This one will be a little harder to rectify.