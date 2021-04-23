  • Oops!
Chiefs land Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown Jr. from Ravens in trade, per report

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs have filled a major hole at left tackle.

On Friday, the defending AFC champions agreed to a trade with the Baltimore Ravens to acquire Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round selection in exchange for the No. 31 overall pick this year, 2021 third- and fourth-round picks and a fifth-round selection in 2022, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The move brings closure to an offensive line that had been under fire since Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz missed the team's Super Bowl 55 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during which quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under constant pressure. Fisher and Schwartz were both released this offseason as Kansas City moved on from its pair of bookend tackles.

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown (78) jogs on the field prior to an AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium.
Though the Chiefs bolstered the interior of their line in free agency by adding Joe Thuney, Kyle Long and Austin Blythe, a void remained at left tackle until Friday's trade.

Brown, 24, had requested a trade from the Ravens as he sought to play left tackle, a position filled in Baltimore by Ronnie Stanley.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is set to enter the final year of his contract. An extension is not part of the trade, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Orlando Brown Jr. trade: Chiefs land Pro Bowl OT from Ravens

