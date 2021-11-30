Chiefs land dynamic receiver in Touchdown Wire’s mock draft 1.0

2022 NFL draft season will soon kick into high gear and our friends at Touchdown Wire are getting a jump start with their first mock draft of the year. Mark Schofield unveiled his mock draft 1.0 on Tuesday, pairing some of the best prospects in college football with NFL teams. The draft order is based on the current winning percentage and with the Chiefs sitting at 7-4, they’d hold pick No. 26 in the first round of the draft.

With that selection, Kansas City addresses a key position on offense, taking Penn State WR Jahan Dotson. Here’s a bit of what Schofield had to say about Dotson and why he’s a fit with Kansas City:

“Still, finding a third option after Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce seems to remain a need in Kansas City. Mecole Hardman has never grown into that role, so a third option is a wise investment. Penn State’s Jahan Dotson might be the ideal player in this offense, as his explosive presence in the vertical game coupled with what he can do after the catch is a complement to what the Chiefs and their current weapons offer.”

While Dotson doesn’t exactly have the size or length (5-11 and 185 pounds) that the Chiefs might be looking for at the position, he definitely has the big-play threat. Schofield specifically highlighted a play that showcased Dotson’s explosion and yard-after-the-catch prowess. Dotson lined up from the slot, sneaks behind Maryland’s zone defense and takes a 20-yard slant route to the house.

While Dotson showcases speed and elusiveness on the regular, he isn’t a physical, tackle-breaking wideout. He’s been very productive in the passing game this season, catching 92 passes for 1,182 and 12 touchdowns for the Nittany Lions in 12 games. That’s a 13 yard-per-reception average on the year. He’s also carried the ball six times for 18 yards and a score, and we all know how Kansas City loves the occasional sweep to the receiver.

I think another thing that will appeal to the Chiefs about Dotson is looking back at previous seasons to see his willingness as a blocker. He wasn’t always the No. 1 guy for Penn State, and when he wasn’t he got after it in the blocking game. That’s always a big emphasis for Andy Reid and his staff when it comes to evaluating receivers.

