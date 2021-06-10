Chiefs' Kyle Long suffered leg injury in OTAs

Former Bear Kyle Long injured in OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long unretired to join Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, presumably to chase that elusive Super Bowl ring.

And unfortunately, there's already been a bump in the road.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported Long suffered a leg injury.

#Chiefs guard Kyle Long suffered a leg injury that could keep him out of training camp, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After initial concern it could be a serious injury, Long underwent tests and the hope now is he could be back right before the start of the regular season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 10, 2021

The timeline for Long's recovery isn't great, but it could be worse. He could miss all of training camp, which isn't ideal when trying to learn how to work with a new unit.

There were initial concerns the injury could be more serious but it looks like he'll be back by the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Long's career started with three Pro Bowls and a second-team All-Pro nod in 2014, but began to suffer a rash of injuries in 2016. In 2016 he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder, strained triceps and a right ankle injury that required surgery.

In 2017, Long was placed on injured reserve in December after aggravating his shoulder in a game against the San Francisco 49ers. He had been playing through several injuries and his recovery from an ankle surgery wasn't smooth.

In 2018, Long suffered a mid-season foot injury that caused him to miss a significant portion of the season. After originally being ruled out 6-8 weeks, Long was placed on injured reserve and activated before the season finale.

In 2019, Long suffered a hip injury and was placed on injured reserve. He announced his retirement in January 2020.

