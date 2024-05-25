Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is defiant about beliefs at recent speech

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave a speech Friday and is not backing away from his commencement comments at Benedictine College almost two weeks ago

Butker spoke at a Regina Caeli Academy event where the theme was “Courage Under Fire.” The tone for the night had been set months ago but Butker said it “was providential that this would be the theme after what we have all witnessed the past two weeks.”

Butker said: “If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now. Over the past few days my beliefs, or what people think I believe, have been the focus of countless discussions around the globe.

“At the outset, many people expressed a shocking level of hate but as the days went on, even those that disagreed with my viewpoints shared their support for my freedom of religion.”

The entire speech can be seen at the Twitter link below.

BREAKING: In first public remarks since his commencement speech sparked a liberal meltdown, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker makes very clear he’s not backing down from his faith. @buttkicker7 pic.twitter.com/q3Vh0KpvTg — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 25, 2024

