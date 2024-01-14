Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was perfect on field goal attempts vs. Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs offense was firing on all cylinders against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs but only managed to score two touchdowns.

The defending Super Bowl champions relied on kicker Harrison Butker for the majority of their points in the frigid conditions at Arrowhead Stadium last night, and the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket didn’t disappoint.

Butker nailed every kick he attempted in the game, going four-for-four on three-point tries and two-for-two on his extra-point attempts.

.@buttkicker7 hit the 4 for 4 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4nA1Mr7Ji4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 14, 2024

He ended the game as Kansas City’s leading scorer, accounting for more than half of the Chiefs’ 27 points.

Without his steady presence in clutch moments, Kansas City would have to rely on Patrick Mahomes even more than it already does to score points. In less-than-ideal weather conditions, the Chiefs needed to capitalize on every opportunity they had to build on their lead against Miami, and Butker answered the call.

Expect the two-time Super Bowl champion to continue being a rock for Kansas City as the Chiefs look to keep their season alive during the Divisional round of the AFC Playoffs next week.

