Chiefs, kicker Harrison Butker agree to one of largest contracts ever for position

Shalise Manza Young
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs and kicker Harrison Butker announced on Thursday that the 23-year-old had signed a five-year contract extension.

On paper, largest ever

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

NFL Network reported that Butker’s deal is for $20.3 million, with a maximum value of $21.5 million.

Via OvertheCap, that would make Butker’s contract the largest ever for a kicker; the New Orleans Saints’ Will Lutz signed a contract in March that’s valued at $20.25 million. Ryan Succop of the Tennessee Titans and Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens have pacts valued at $20 million.

The Kansas City Chiefs and kicker Harrison Butker agreed to a five-year contract extension on Thursday. (AP)
The Kansas City Chiefs and kicker Harrison Butker agreed to a five-year contract extension on Thursday. (AP)

Kansas City Star reporter Sam Mellinger tweeted that the contract has $9 million in guarantees, which is the third-most in guaranteed money for a kicker.

The extension starts after the 2019 season; for the coming year, the third of his rookie deal, Butker will earn $645,000. He’ll make $8 million over the 2020-21 seasons.

From practice squad to standout

It’s been a pretty quick ascension for Butker: he was a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2017. But when he didn’t beat out veteran Graham Gano, the Panthers cut the Georgia Tech product and then re-signed him to the practice squad.

Less than two weeks later, Kansas City signed him off Carolina’s practice squad, and a week after that, he hit the game-winning field goal against Washington.

Last year, thanks to the Chiefs’ potent offense, Butker led the NFL in extra points made with 65 (on 69 attempts). He also converted 24-of-27 field goal tries.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next

Back