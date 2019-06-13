Chiefs, kicker Harrison Butker agree to one of largest contracts ever for position

The Kansas City Chiefs and kicker Harrison Butker announced on Thursday that the 23-year-old had signed a five-year contract extension.

On paper, largest ever

NFL Network reported that Butker’s deal is for $20.3 million, with a maximum value of $21.5 million.

Via OvertheCap, that would make Butker’s contract the largest ever for a kicker; the New Orleans Saints’ Will Lutz signed a contract in March that’s valued at $20.25 million. Ryan Succop of the Tennessee Titans and Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens have pacts valued at $20 million.

Kansas City Star reporter Sam Mellinger tweeted that the contract has $9 million in guarantees, which is the third-most in guaranteed money for a kicker.

The extension starts after the 2019 season; for the coming year, the third of his rookie deal, Butker will earn $645,000. He’ll make $8 million over the 2020-21 seasons.

From practice squad to standout

It’s been a pretty quick ascension for Butker: he was a seventh-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2017. But when he didn’t beat out veteran Graham Gano, the Panthers cut the Georgia Tech product and then re-signed him to the practice squad.

Less than two weeks later, Kansas City signed him off Carolina’s practice squad, and a week after that, he hit the game-winning field goal against Washington.

Last year, thanks to the Chiefs’ potent offense, Butker led the NFL in extra points made with 65 (on 69 attempts). He also converted 24-of-27 field goal tries.

