Chiefs kicker Butker slammed for 'sexist, homophobic' speech

Kicker Harrison Butker in action for the Kansas City Chiefs in February's Super Bowl (JAMIE SQUIRE)

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker faced a growing backlash on Wednesday after giving a speech in which he lashed out at LGBTQ Pride month and took aim at working women.

The 28-year-old three-time Super Bowl champion has triggered a storm of controversy over his comments made in a commencement speech last weekend at Benedictine College, a private Catholic college outside of Kansas City.

In a wide-ranging address, Butker took aim at "dangerous gender ideologies" in a reference to Pride month and appeared to tell women in the audience that their most fulfilling career would be that of "homemaker."

He also attacked President Joe Biden's stance on abortion, accusing the US leader of being "vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies."

But it was his remarks against the LGBTQ community and working women that drew most criticism.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment," Butker told his audience. "I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Butker then told the audience that his wife Isabelle's life "truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother" adding that she had embraced "one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

Ironically, Butker's address also referenced team-mate Travis Kelce's romance with singer Taylor Swift -- the global pop superstar who is widely seen as an icon of female empowerment.

"As my teammate's girlfriend says, 'familiarity breeds contempt,'" Butker said, referencing Swift's 2022 song "Bejeweled".

Elsewhere, Butker railed against "things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerative cultural values in media" stating they they stemmed "from the pervasiveness of disorder.

Butker alluded to "deadly sins" in a reference to LGBTQ Pride month, which has been celebrated every year in the United States since 1969.

"Not the deadly sins sort of Pride that has an entire month dedicated to it," Butker said. "But the true God-centered pride that is cooperating with the holy ghost to glorify him."

Butker's remarks have triggered an avalanche of criticism by commentators and social media.

More than 21,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Butker to be sacked by the Chiefs. The Change.org petition condemned Butker's comments as "sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist."

"These comments reinforce harmful stereotypes that threaten social progress," the petition argued. "It is unacceptable for such a public figure to use their platform to foster harm rather than unity."

Justice Horn, a former Kansas City commissioner meanwhile said on X, that Butker "doesn't represent Kansas City nor has he ever."

Outsports, the sports news website which focuses on LGBTQ issues, meanwhile referenced Butker's mention of singer Swift.

"One of the worst parts of this NFL player's awful speech is that he quoted a Taylor Swift song before telling women they should be homemakers and serve their man's career," the website wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

rcw/dj