Chiefs kicker brings back bad Bears memories with double-doink, Twitter explodes

Sunday's Bears-Chiefs game was never going to be short of storylines.

Matt Nagy is facing off against his mentor, Andy Reid. Mitchell Trubisky (No. 2 overall) and Patrick Mahomes (No. 10) are playing one another for the first time since the two quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

After the Chiefs scored a touchdown to take a 23-3 lead, Kansas City's kicker, Harrison Butker, brought back bad memories for an unhappy Soldier Field faithful. Butker drilled an extra point off the left upright, with the ball deflecting off the right upright for a double doink.

So, Butker missed an extra point via a double doink, in Soldier Field and on Sunday Night Football. Sound familiar, Bears fans?

Twitter exploded in reaction to the missed kick, which brought back memories of Cody Parkey's infamous double doink miss from January's NFC Wild Card Game against the Eagles.

Oh no.. a double doink from Butker just to rub it in the city of Chicago's face



That's not right



— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 23, 2019

The double doink wasn't necessary. This is perverse — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 23, 2019

CODY PARKEY ISNT THE LAST KICKER TO DOUBLE DOINK IN SOLDIER FIELD pic.twitter.com/fHKq2u0BRj — Al (@martinez3507) December 23, 2019

That double doink gave me PTSD. Screw that. — Chicago Bears Nation (@Bears__Nation) December 23, 2019

Sure, the Bears might not have an offensive touchdown, and are losing by 20 points, at home, but at least they didn't double-doink a kick.



How embarrassing for the Chiefs.



— The Ringer (@ringer) December 23, 2019

The Chiefs executing a double doink in Chicago in a win is such a vicious troll of The Bears — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 23, 2019

Mahomes - who viciously trolled the Bears earlier in Sunday's game - got in on the ‘fun' after the double doink.

Don't worry, Bears fans. The 2019 season will be over soon.

