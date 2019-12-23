Chiefs kicker brings back bad Bears memories with double-doink, Twitter explodes

Tim Stebbins

Sunday's Bears-Chiefs game was never going to be short of storylines.

Matt Nagy is facing off against his mentor, Andy Reid. Mitchell Trubisky (No. 2 overall) and Patrick Mahomes (No. 10) are playing one another for the first time since the two quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

After the Chiefs scored a touchdown to take a 23-3 lead, Kansas City's kicker, Harrison Butker, brought back bad memories for an unhappy Soldier Field faithful. Butker drilled an extra point off the left upright, with the ball deflecting off the right upright for a double doink.

So, Butker missed an extra point via a double doink, in Soldier Field and on Sunday Night Football. Sound familiar, Bears fans?

Twitter exploded in reaction to the missed kick, which brought back memories of Cody Parkey's infamous double doink miss from January's NFC Wild Card Game against the Eagles.

Mahomes - who viciously trolled the Bears earlier in Sunday's game - got in on the ‘fun' after the double doink.

Don't worry, Bears fans. The 2019 season will be over soon.

