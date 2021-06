HawgBeat

Just moments into Monday’s selection show, Arkansas was revealed as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. It could have been the delay on ESPN2’s live look-in, but the Razorbacks didn’t appear to have much of a reaction to the announcement. For head coach Dave Van Horn and the players, it was no surprise after putting together one of the most dominant regular seasons in recent memory, capped by the first SEC Tournament championship in program history.