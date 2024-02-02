Chiefs' Kelce crowns Kittle best NFL tight end for huge 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Travis Kelce has nothing but respect for George Kittle and is excited to face off against his tight end counterpart in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke to reporters before practice on Friday about his admiration for Kittle's game, crowning him as the NFL's best at the position this season.

"He's the best tight end in the league, and deservingly so this year."



Travis Kelce has nothing but respect for George Kittle and is excited for the Super Bowl rematch 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HZX1iLc8Fr — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 2, 2024

"The king of Tight End U, man," Kelce said of Kittle. "He's the best tight end in the league, and deservingly so this year, he's been playing lights out, playing the best football of his career and really catapulting that San Fran team through the playoffs. I couldn't be more proud of him and couldn't be more honored, really, to go up against George in another Super Bowl.

"Can't say enough amazing things about who he is as a guy and who his family is. Can't say a bad thing about him, it's going to be a fun time."

Kittle and Kelce have been friends for years, and oftentimes spearhead movements and campaigns around the NFL for better recognition at the tight end position. The two also co-host "Tight End University," a three-day summit every offseason for tight ends around the league.

After facing off against each other in Super Bowl LIV four years ago, the two Pro Bowl tight ends match up once again on the biggest stage in less than two weeks.

