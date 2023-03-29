Chiefs S Justin Reid voices opposition to NFL’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ change

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only player on the team voicing his opinion on the NFL’s new rules regarding “Thursday Night Football” games.

The league announced on Tuesday that it had increased the limit for “Thursday Night Football” games per season. Previously teams were limited to just one appearance on the now Amazon-broadcast “Thursday Night Football.” They’ve now raised that limit to two games.

The league also discussed adding Thursday night games to the flexible scheduling policy, so long as teams received 15 days’ notice that the game would be flexed. That discussion was tabled and will likely be addressed during the spring league meetings in May.

Chiefs S Justin Reid took to Twitter to voice his frustration over the league’s new policy on Thursday night games. He says it will be “terrible” for player safety, adding that flexible scheduling would make it worse for both players and fans.

Not to mention thousands of fans hard-earned money and planning being wasted by a snap change of the schedule — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) March 29, 2023

Mahomes and Reid won’t be the last players to speak out about this change. The question remains whether the league will heed their concerns or not. Roger Goodell’s initial response seems to suggest that the league will simply follow the data regarding player safety, even if those players themselves say otherwise.

