Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster trolls Eagles' James Bradberry with vicious Valentine's Day tweet

Since it is Valentine's Day, millions of people are professing their love to one another and it's no exception in the NFL.

While some receive candy and flowers, some express their gratitude with a card or the lovely sentiment on social media.

Which brings us to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster had one of the biggest plays during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57. As the Chiefs faced third-and-8 at the Philadelphia Eagles' 15-yard line and the game tied 35-35 with 1:54 left to play, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry grabbed Smith-Schuster as he was running a route, drawing a 15-yard flag that allowed the Chiefs to drain the clock and kick the game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining.

Smith-Schuster took immediate pleasure in the mistake and with his social media savvy, went to roasting Bradberry with this beauty of a tweet above, with the phrase "Happy Valentine’s Day, everybody," complete with Bradberry's picture and the caption, "I'll hold you when it matters most."

Well played JuJu.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: JuJu Smith-Schuster trolls James Bradberry with Valentine's Day tweet