Chiefs DE Joshua Kaindoh’s initial impression of training camp, working with Steve Spagnuolo

The rookies have reported to Kansas City Chiefs training camp to get an early start ahead of the veterans. As the young players adjust to their first NFL training camp experience, coaches will have the opportunity to evaluate their potential more closely.

The Chiefs have a number of potentially impactful rookies on the roster, including former Florida State edge rusher Joshua Kaindoh. The versatile defensive lineman could be a key player for the Chiefs this season, especially with the uncertainty surrounding veteran DE Frank Clark.

It all starts with the work that he puts in at training camp, learning from defensive line coach Brendan Daly and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

“I feel like he’s (Spagnuolo) been doing a good job of helping us learn day by day,” Kaindoh told reporters on Sunday. “Hasn’t been trying to rush things; he’s been doing a good job of trying to kind of ease us in and get us comfortable.”

His experience with Daly hasn’t been much different either.

“He’s been homing in on fundamentals,” Kaindoh said. “So it’s good to go back to ground zero and just work on that.”

The coaching staff has emphasized the fundamentals. As a result, Kaindoh has worked on his hands, hips, feet and most importantly getting down the playbook. Sure enough, the rookie feels like he’s made progress, even just a few days into his first NFL training camp.

“I’m literally living my dream,” said Kaindoh, ”So I just take it day by day and be happy where I am. I’m excited to get better.”

