Chiefs join Patriots, Colts as only NFL teams ever to accomplish this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a playoff bye with their 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday's Week 18 regular season finale.

The Chiefs finished with a 14-3 record atop the AFC West, giving them 64 regular season wins from 2018 through 2022. As a result, they join the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts as the only NFL franchises ever to win 64 or more regular season games in a five-year span.

The Patriots had two five-year spans of 64-plus wins. They won 66 games from 2003 through 2007, and they won 64 games from 2007 through 2011. The Colts won 65 games from 2005 through 2009. It's important to note the Patriots and Colts earned those wins in 16-game seasons, whereas the Chiefs have benefited from a 17-game schedule in 2021 and 2022.

Here's a look at the Chiefs' success over the last five seasons:

2018 : 12-4, lost AFC Championship Game to Patriots

2019 : 12-4, won Super Bowl LIV over San Francisco 49ers

2020 : 14-2, lost Super Bowl LV to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 : 12-5, lost AFC Championship Game to Cincinnati Bengals

2022: 14-3, TBD

Patriots Talk: Patriots’ strong leaders will be front-and-center this week | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Chiefs still have a ways to go before tying the Patriots' record for consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances at eight, but KC could get to five this season.

However, the AFC should present plenty of challenges for the Chiefs. The defending AFC champion Bengals have beaten the Chiefs three straight times, including Week 13 of this season. The Buffalo Bills also beat the Chiefs earlier this season. The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers should be tough playoff opponents, too.

But you have to give the Chiefs a lot of credit for their consistent success. Winning 10 to 14 games on a yearly basis in today's NFL with the salary cap and lots of player movement is no easy task.