Chiefs’ Jarran Reed says goodbye to Kansas City ... then offers a clarification

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed’s time with the Chiefs is at an end. Or maybe it isn’t.

Those were the messages fans saw Wednesday on social media from Reed, who completed his first season with the Chiefs.

Reed, 29, signed a one-year contract worth $5.5 million with the Chiefs in March, days after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. Reed had 2 1/2 sacks, forced two fumbles and collected 20 solo tackles. He also had a sack in the playoffs.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Tuesday his first focus of the offseason will be the defense and mentioned the defensive line.

Whether those plans include Reed is unknown, but he shared a Twitter message that made it seem as if he was leaving Kansas City, adding playing for coach Andy Reid “was a dream.”

“Thank you Kansas city my time at arrowhead was amazing playing for coach Reid was a dream made some great friends on to the next chapter,” Reed wrote.

That sounds like he’s leaving, right?

Well ... maybe not.

As Chiefs fans said farewell to Reed, who is 6 foot 3 and 313 pounds, he tweeted again and said his first message meant nothing.

“My tweet had no meaning to it. I was simply just thanking the city fans coaches etc don’t get to deep into it,” Reed wrote as he added laughing and face palm emoji.

Technically, Reed’s contract won’t expire until March 16 when the NFL’s free-agency period begins.