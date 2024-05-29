Chiefs' Isaiah Buggs accused of animal cruelty over neglected dogs

Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs has been accused of animal cruelty after two neglected dogs were found on a property Buggs had rented.

Civil documents filed in Tuscaloosa County District Court say the Tuscaloosa Police Department received a report of two dogs abandoned at the property, according to Tuscaloosa Patch. When police and animal control arrived, they found a pit bull on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water, and a Rottweiler mix locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight with no access to food or water.

Both dogs were described as severely "malnourished, emaciated and neglected." The pit bull has been euthanized.

The report says two misdemeanor warrants have been obtained for second-degree cruelty to dogs.

Buggs played his college football at Alabama and was a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2019 NFL draft. He has also spent time with the Raiders and Lions and signed with the Chiefs' practice squad during the playoffs in January. He re-signed with the Chiefs after the Super Bowl.